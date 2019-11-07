'Only Scots Tories can prevent another referendum'

Video

The prime minister has urged voters to use next month's general election to call a halt to Nicola Sturgeon's plans for a second independence referendum.

Boris Johnson was speaking as he visited Scotland on his first full day of campaigning ahead of the vote.

Ms Sturgeon has said she wants to hold indyref2 next year, claiming that "it is time" for independence.

Mr Johnson claimed that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had "done a deal" with the SNP, and that only a vote for the Scottish Conservatives would stop the SNP's plans to "break up the UK".