The scent designer bringing buildings back to life

Video

Clara Weale is a scent designer whose smells include 17th Century mattress stuffing and insect repellent.

She helps breathe life back into historic buildings using scent and explains that although smell is "not maybe given the consideration of other senses, I think it's really the most powerful one we have".

Clara is currently involved in the Experiencing Collections project at six National Trust for Scotland properties around Scotland. Her work involves enhancing visitors' experiences of Gladstone's Land in Edinburgh through smell.

Among the 120 or so bottles of essential oils, absolues and synthetics on Clara’s studio shelves sits indole. She explains how this perfumery ingredient plays a major role in the association between lilies and death.

Video by Zara Weir