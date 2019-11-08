Female official booed at Hawick Common Riding

Video

Gillian Morgan was booed and had paper thrown at her when she left an official Hawick Common Riding ceremony earlier this year.

A video circulated on social media shows the official being targeted as she left the colour bussing ceremony in Hawick Town Hall.

The historic festival is now at the centre of a series of complaints to Scottish Borders Council about behaviour towards women.

And the local authority is withholding a £9,300 grant until it is satisfied the common riding committee has dealt with the matter.

Festival organisers said they said they were working to "rectify the situation" and had held a "constructive and positive" meeting with senior council officials.