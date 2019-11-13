Corbyn: 'Tory austerity impoverished millions'
The Labour leader has claimed Tory austerity "impoverished millions" as he pledged massive investment in Scotland if he becomes prime minister.

On a general election campaign visit, Jeremy Corbyn said the general election on 12 December would be "a once-in-generation chance to transform Scotland and the whole UK".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a Labour-SNP coalition would "ruin 2020" with two referendums.

