UK's first full-size 'driverless' bus tested in Glasgow
A fleet of buses which drive themselves could be operating in Scotland by the end of 2020.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson says they will be trialled on the route between Fife and Edinburgh
One of the autonomous vehicles was tested in Glasgow.
13 Nov 2019
