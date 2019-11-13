Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon: SNP debate exclusion 'fundamentally unfair'
The SNP is to take legal action against ITV over its exclusion from the broadcaster's general election debate.
ITV plans to show a head-to-head debate between Conservative leader Boris Johnson and his Labour counterpart Jeremy Corbyn next week.
But SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said it was "fundamentally unfair" to not include her party, which is the third-largest in the UK.
13 Nov 2019
