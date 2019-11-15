Media player
New technology gives Lachlan a new voice
Lachlan has quadriplegic cerebral palsy.
Until recently, he used the voice of a grown man to communicate.
New technology developed at an Edinburgh firm has provided Lachlan with the voice of a 12-year-old Scottish boy.
Now he sounds just like other boys his age.
