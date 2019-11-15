Boy with quadriplegic cerebral palsy gets new voice
Video

New technology gives Lachlan a new voice

Lachlan has quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

Until recently, he used the voice of a grown man to communicate.

New technology developed at an Edinburgh firm has provided Lachlan with the voice of a 12-year-old Scottish boy.

Now he sounds just like other boys his age.

