'No one was listening - no one wanted to help'

The mother of a boy who died in a hospital ward which was later closed over contamination fears said no-one has listened to her unanswered questions.

Victoria Freeman's three-year-old son, Mason Djemat, died suddenly at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital two years ago.

She says despite repeated contact with the health board, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman and other health officials she has not had her questions answered about why he died.

Mason's mother said: "I thought I was doing the right thing to ask for the help from the government, from my health secretary, from the first minister. But sadly me doing the right thing, and going through the right procedures, it didn’t work no-one was listening to me and no-one wanted to help - no one at all."