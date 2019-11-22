Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeane Freeman explains health board 'special measures' decision
Glasgow's health board has been placed in "special measures" following the deaths of two children at the city's largest hospital.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde would be escalated to stage four of the NHS Board Performance Escalation Framework.
This means an oversight board will be put in place, chaired by chief nursing officer Prof Fiona McQueen.
Ms Freeman said there were issues over infection prevention and control.
-
22 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-50524677/jeane-freeman-explains-health-board-special-measures-decisionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window