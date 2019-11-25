Scottish Greens target free public transport
The Scottish Greens have launched their manifesto for December's snap election.

General Election candidate for Edinburgh East, Claire Miller, lays out the Scottish Greens' intentions, which includes a target of phasing in free public transport and a four-day working week.

