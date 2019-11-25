Media player
‘Brexit has proven we should not go there again’
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said division over Brexit proved there should not be another Scottish independence referendum.
Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Nine, Mr Rennie said communities had become divided and he would do everything he could to "break down barriers".
The interview was the third in a series of special interviews on The Nine with the leaders of the main parties ahead of the general election.
25 Nov 2019
