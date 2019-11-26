Scottish Conservatives call to stop indyref
The Scottish Conservatives have said that stopping a second independence referendum is key to letting Scotland move on.

Scottish leader Jackson Carlaw told the party's manifesto launch that the issue was creating "constitutional paralysis".

Mr Carlaw also appealed to all pro-Union voters to lend their support to the Tories.

