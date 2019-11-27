Media player
General election 2019: What's in the SNP's manifesto?
The Scottish National party has set out an agenda to "escape Brexit" and is calling for a second independence referendum.
Nicola Sturgeon also detailed what the party would be seeking in return for its support at Westminster in the event of a hung parliament.
BBC political correspondent Rajdeep Sandhu explores what it all means.
27 Nov 2019
