What's in the SNP's manifesto?
Video

General election 2019: What's in the SNP's manifesto?

The Scottish National party has set out an agenda to "escape Brexit" and is calling for a second independence referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon also detailed what the party would be seeking in return for its support at Westminster in the event of a hung parliament.

BBC political correspondent Rajdeep Sandhu explores what it all means.

  • 27 Nov 2019