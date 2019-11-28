Politicians describe the toll of rising abuse
With abuse of politicians rising, four female parliamentarians have described the impact it is having on them.

Since the summer more than 100 complaints about abuse have been made to police involving Scottish politicians - with 35 resulting in a criminal investigation.

Police Scotland said the a febrile political atmosphere appeared to be fuelling the problem.

