What's in the Scottish Lib Dem manifesto?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

General election 2019: What's in the Scottish Lib Dem manifesto?

A call to end "constitutional chaos" sits at the heart of the Scottish Liberal Democrat agenda.

Party leader Willie Rennie called Brexit and indyref the "terrible twins of division" as he launched the Lib Dem manifesto.

He also outlined policies on better mental health and childcare services and tackling the climate emergency.

  • 29 Nov 2019