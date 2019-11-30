Media player
Sensory garden for illegally-bred puppies
The puppy trade in Scotland is estimated to be worth about £13m per year.
A large proportion of the dogs are thought to be illegally bred, many in so-called puppy farms where multiple dogs are continually bred and kept in poor conditions. Animals bred in that environment also struggle to adapt socially.
The Scottish SPCA has come up with a "sensory garden" in Drumoak, Aberdeenshire, to provide mental stimulation, physical exercise, and to encourage puppies to develop their natural senses.
BBC Scotland's The Nine has been to see it.
30 Nov 2019
