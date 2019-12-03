The Chief's Interviews: Education and health

Video

Scotland's political leaders have faced questions from one of the country's most feared interviewers - the chief of the BBC's spoof comedy Scot Squad.

The party leaders were quizzed on a range of policy areas - including education, which they agreed they were "broadly in favour of".

And on health they faced lobbying from the chief to keep criminals "a wee bit puffy" to make them "easier to catch", with initiatives including free burgers in prison being suggested.

Chief Commissioner Miekelson's interviews with the party leaders will be shown in Scot Squad: The Chief's Election Interviews on BBC Scotland from 22:00 to 22:30 on Wednesday.