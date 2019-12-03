Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The unlikely tale of the Falkirk Cowboys
The story of a posse factory workers from the British Aluminium plant in Falkirk in the 1970s who pooled their wages to make cowboy films in the park in their spare time.
03 Dec 2019
