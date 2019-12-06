Video

When Garnock Court in Irvine went up in flames 20 years ago, it led to the death of an elderly man and ushered in tighter legislation on fire safety in Scottish high rises.

Now, that tower is coming down.

Along with four other blocks in the town, Garnock Court is due to be demolished and is currently being emptied of its residents.

It’s the end of 50 years of social history in North Ayrshire – but the beginning of a major regeneration of housing in the area. So, is high rise life on its way out in Scotland?

Our Social Affairs Correspondent Chris Clements met those getting ready to leave their homes.