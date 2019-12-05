'We can use Brexit to reboot the UK'

Video

The Brexit Party say leaving the EU will bring a chance to reboot the United Kingdom.

Candidate Stuart Waiton acknowledges there could be difficulties in the short term but believes preparations could have been better made.

Mr Waiton is one of 14 Brexit Party members standing in Scottish seats in the election on 12 December.

The other candidates standing in Dundee West are the SNP's Chris Law, Labour's Jim Malone, the Conservatives' Tess White, Daniel Coleman for the Liberal Democrats, and the Christian Peoples' Quinta Arrey.