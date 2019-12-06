Media player
Doddie Weir: 'The support has been mind-boggling'
Doddie Weir has been on a mission to find a cure for motor neurone disease since he was diagnosed with the terminal illness three years ago.
In addition to the support from his friends and family, the rugby community has thrown its weight behind the former Scotland player’s campaign.
He set up a foundation which has raised millions of pounds for research and to help sufferers - all while fighting his own battle against the disease.
Doddie Weir: One More Try will be shown on the BBC Scotland Channel on 6 December at 19:00, and will be available on the BBC iPlayer.
06 Dec 2019
