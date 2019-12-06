Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stags invade training at Fort William FC
Highland league football team Fort William FC had to stop training when some local stags made an appearance.
The footage, posted on the club's Twitter feed on Thursday, has had more than 400,000 views.
In July Fort William ended a 74-game losing streak in the Highland League by beating Clachnacuddin 1-0.
-
06 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window