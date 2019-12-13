Media player
Sturgeon: Indyref mandate 'renewed and strengthened'
The first minster has said the SNP vote in Scotland means Scotland has a "democratic right" to choose its future.
Nicola Sturgeon said a detailed case for a transfer of power to hold an independence referendum would be published next week.
The SNP won 48 seats in Scotland after securing 45% of the vote - 8.1% more than in the last general election, when the party won 35 seats.
13 Dec 2019
