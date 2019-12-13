Voters in Scotland react to election result

Video

Voters in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness and Aberdeen have been giving their reaction to the result of the general election.

The SNP won 48 seats in Scotland in Thursday's election after securing 45% of the vote. One former SNP candidate, Neale Hanvey, will sit as an independent as he is currently suspended from the party.

The Conservatives won six seats, the Liberal Democrats won four, and Ian Murray was left as Scottish Labour's only MP when he held Edinburgh South.

Across the UK, the Conservatives secured their biggest majority since the 1980s, however, the party's vote fell by 3.5% to 25.1% across Scotland.