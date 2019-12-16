Media player
Fire crews tackle commercial premise blaze in Glasgow
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a commercial premise in Seaward Street in the Kinning Park area of Glasgow.
Crews were alerted to the fire just after 03:30 on Monday morning.
The fire has since been brought under control.
16 Dec 2019
