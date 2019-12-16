Media player
Underweight hedgehogs in Scotland struggling to survive
Thousands of hedgehogs have had to be rescued because wet weather has left them too underweight to hibernate.
Charities have warned they are close to capacity, with nearly 1,000 hedgehogs admitted to the Scottish SPCA national rescue centre since September.
And more than 90 hedgehogs are being cared for at Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue in Beith, North Ayrshire.
The charity said 2019 had been the worst year on record for admissions to its "Hedgehog Hospital".
16 Dec 2019
