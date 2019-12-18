Islanders voice concerns over ferry service

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arran residents voice concern over ferry service
Residents of Arran have been voicing their concerns about the future of ferry services to the island.
Shopkeeper Claire Reeves says there is a lack of certainty about when supplies will be delivered; Gin company owner Stuart Fraser says there are continual worries about getting on and off Arran and resident Ian Ferguson says the lack of ferry reliability results in missed mainland hospital appointments.
-
18 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window