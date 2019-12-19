'I slept in the daytime because it was safer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I slept in the daytime because it was safer'

A man who went through years of homelessness has explained how things are beginning to turn around for him.

Christopher Middlemass is settling into a new flat in Glasgow with the help of the Housing First support project.

Christopher says he is ready to move on after a chaotic early life marked by drug and alcohol misuse.

  • 19 Dec 2019