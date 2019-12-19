Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I slept in the daytime because it was safer'
A man who went through years of homelessness has explained how things are beginning to turn around for him.
Christopher Middlemass is settling into a new flat in Glasgow with the help of the Housing First support project.
Christopher says he is ready to move on after a chaotic early life marked by drug and alcohol misuse.
-
19 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window