Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fireballs welcome the new year in Stonehaven
Fireballs welcome in the new year in Stonehaven.
Tradition says the ceremony scares away the spirits from one year and brings good luck for the next.
Crowds gather to watch the procession make its way through the town, with the fireballs being thrown into the harbour.
Remnants of the homemade balls are then retrieved from the sea and thoughts turn to next year's extravaganza.
-
01 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window