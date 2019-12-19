FM to continue making case for 'right to choose'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Sturgeon calls for transfer of powers to allow indyref2
Scotland's first minister has called on the UK government to negotiate a transfer of powers to Holyrood to allow another referendum on independence.
Nicola Sturgeon said there was an "unarguable" mandate for a new vote after the SNP won 48 of Scotland's 59 seats in last week's general election.
She said a document containing her arguments and draft legislation will be sent to the UK government on Thursday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains opposed to holding another referendum on Scottish independence.
-
19 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-50850214/nicola-sturgeon-calls-for-transfer-of-powers-to-allow-indyref2Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window