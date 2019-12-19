FM to continue making case for 'right to choose'

Video

Scotland's first minister has called on the UK government to negotiate a transfer of powers to Holyrood to allow another referendum on independence.

Nicola Sturgeon said there was an "unarguable" mandate for a new vote after the SNP won 48 of Scotland's 59 seats in last week's general election.

She said a document containing her arguments and draft legislation will be sent to the UK government on Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains opposed to holding another referendum on Scottish independence.