The anarchic Jewish group fighting for a synagogue
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The anarchic Jewish group fighting to save Langside synagogue

A Jewish community in Glasgow has been holding religious services in their homes, despite living just a short walk from a synagogue which once served a vibrant Jewish neighbourhood.

Langside Synagogue opened in 1927 but in recent years congregations have dwindled and it closed its doors for the final time five years ago.

Now a new diverse Jewish group has moved into the area intent on saving the building from redevelopment by its new private owners.

  • 20 Dec 2019