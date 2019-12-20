The anarchic Jewish group fighting for a synagogue

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The anarchic Jewish group fighting to save Langside synagogue
A Jewish community in Glasgow has been holding religious services in their homes, despite living just a short walk from a synagogue which once served a vibrant Jewish neighbourhood.
Langside Synagogue opened in 1927 but in recent years congregations have dwindled and it closed its doors for the final time five years ago.
Now a new diverse Jewish group has moved into the area intent on saving the building from redevelopment by its new private owners.
-
20 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-50857370/the-anarchic-jewish-group-fighting-to-save-langside-synagogueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window