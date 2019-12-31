Media player
'Most of the people in Paisley lost somebody'
A panic at a cinema at Hogmanay 90 years ago led to a crush which killed 71 children.
BBC Scotland has spoken to two survivors of the 1929 tragedy in Paisley.
Emily and Robert recall the confusion and the loss of the events at Glen Cinema.
31 Dec 2019
