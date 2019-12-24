Car crashes into electricity pylon in Falkirk
Car pylon smash knocks out power to Falkirk villages

Residents of villages in the Falkirk area were left without power after a car left the road and hit an electricity pylon.

The incident happened shortly after 07:00 on the A905 at Airth.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said a male casualty was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

