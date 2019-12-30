Media player
Corinne Hutton: 'I'm making constant progress with my new hands'
A woman who had a double hand transplant nearly a year ago says she is making "constant progress" every day.
Corinne Hutton, from Lochwinnoch in Renfrewshire, lost her hands and feet in 2013 after suffering acute pneumonia and sepsis.
The 48-year-old says being able to do the smallest of things, like unlocking the door or holding her son's hand, are "massive".
30 Dec 2019
