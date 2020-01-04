Video

The search for Margaret Fleming, a vulnerable young woman who had not been seen in public in decades, led police to the question the role of her carers in her disappearance.

Edward Cairney and Avril Jones would eventually be tried and found guilty of her murder. Margaret's body was never traced.

In the BBC Scotland documentary Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming, Sgt Chris McKay returns to the house in Inverkip where he first met Cairney and Jones.