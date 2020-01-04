Media player
Christmas trees used to build up sand dunes
A project in Fife is using recycled Christmas trees to stave off coastal erosion.
Hundreds of trees will be placed and covered over at the West Sands in St Andrews.
It is one of the more environmentally friendly options available across the country.
04 Jan 2020
