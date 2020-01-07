Trampoline! Drivers surprised after high winds hit Scotland
Drivers in Culloden, near Inverness, faced an unusual sight after a trampoline was blown down the road.

Stephen Davies filmed it as he was on his way to work.

Wind gusts of 74mph were recorded in Scotland on Tuesday.

