'It was too dangerous for me to give birth'
Laura Boyd who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia 10 years ago and has recently had a baby through surrogacy thanks to her sister-in-law Jayne.

Surrogacy is the process where a woman agrees to bear a child for another parent.

It is increasingly common in the UK with 368 births registered in 2018.

  • 09 Jan 2020