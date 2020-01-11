'It was lovely to show everyone my home town'

Video

The Scottish screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns has said it was "really special" to have the award-winning war drama 1917 filmed in her home town.

Scenes for 1917 were shot at the A-listed Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow.

Wilson-Cairns, from Shawlands in Glasgow wrote the script with director Sam Mendes.

She told BBC Scotland's The Edit it was incredible to film in a location where her grandfather worked 90 years ago.