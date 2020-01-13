CCTV shows murderer approaching house

Video

A man on a five-day drugs binge who murdered an innocent father after forcing his way into his home in Aberdeenshire has been jailed for at least 19 years.

Liam Hay, 20, had been chasing someone who went to 51-year-old Anthony McGladrigan's house for help.

Hay instead stabbed the father-of-two to death.

He admitted murder after the attack in Cuminestown in June last year, and was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

The judge, Lady Stacey, gave him a life sentence, branding the killing as "shocking" and "incredible".