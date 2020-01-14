'Ferry disruption added to my cancer stress'

Video

John Baraclough, from Arran, had to go to the mainland for 14 different appointments while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in 2018.

For eight of those appointments, he had to stay overnight because the ferries were cancelled and he said it added to the stress of being unwell.

On the other side of the island, Barbara Crawford runs a hotel with her husband in Blackwaterfoot and said the ferry disruptions were affecting her business on every level.

She believes it is going to stop people from visiting Arran over concerns about being stranded.