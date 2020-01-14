Media player
How do you make a vegan-friendly kilt?
It is a diet and lifestyle choice which more people appear to be adopting every year. But it is not without its challenges.
There are estimated to be 600,000 vegans in the UK but some have found wearing Scotland's national dress an ethical minefield.
BBC Scotland's The Nine met one designer in Aberdeen who has started making vegan-friendly kilts to order.
14 Jan 2020
