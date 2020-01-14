Media player
Storm Brendan floods Fort William restaurant
Storm Brendan floods a restaurant which is usually perched high and dry in Fort William.
A video posted to social media showed the aftermath of the stormy weather on the Highland town.
Footage: @eilidhmacleodd
14 Jan 2020
