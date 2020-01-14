Media player
Slash attack taxi driver: 'I thought I was going to die'
A taxi driver who almost lost an ear during a knife attack by two passengers says his life has fallen apart.
Savid Javed was attacked by the two men over a £20 fare.
The father-of-three was stabbed and repeatedly punched near his home in Govan last August.
He has been left with hearing problems and damaged eyesight.
Sheriff Ian Fleming sentenced Gordon McPherson to 32 months in prison and Dylan Sullivan to 10 months.
14 Jan 2020
