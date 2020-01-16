SFA expected to ban children heading footballs

Media player
Scottish FA expected to ban children heading footballs
A ban on children heading the ball in Scotland could be in place in a matter of weeks due to fears over the links between football and dementia.
BBC Scotland has learned the Scottish FA wants to lead the way on the issue after a report found former players are more at risk of dying from the disease.
The governing body is expected to announce a ban on under-12s heading the ball in training later this month.
A similar ban has been in place in the US since 2015.
But Scotland would become the first European country to impose a restriction on head contact.
