Three brothers set world records rowing the Atlantic Ocean
Three brothers from Edinburgh have set three new world records for rowing the Atlantic Ocean.
Ewan, Jamie and Lachlan MacLean crossed the ocean in 35 days, breaking the previous world record by six days.
The siblings also set new records for the first brothers to row any ocean; and as the youngest and fastest trio to row the Atlantic.
Speaking to BBC Scotland from Antigua, the trio said they set out to enjoy the trip and only argued over who ate the most porridge for breakfast.
17 Jan 2020
