'I've seen girls with botched lip jobs'
Moves to regulate the beauty filler industry in Scotland have been welcomed.

Ministers want to overhaul the existing system, which has been compared to the "wild west".

One salon owner says she has had to deal with the aftermath of poor filler work.

  • 17 Jan 2020