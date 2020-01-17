Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I've seen girls with botched lip jobs'
Moves to regulate the beauty filler industry in Scotland have been welcomed.
Ministers want to overhaul the existing system, which has been compared to the "wild west".
One salon owner says she has had to deal with the aftermath of poor filler work.
-
17 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window