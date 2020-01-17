Chart success for dementia patient and care worker

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chart success for Edinburgh dementia patient and carer
When Margaret Mackie, 83, and Jamie Lee Morley, 31, sang Frank Sinatra's My Way at a Christmas party, they had no idea they would make it into the charts.
The video of Ms Mackie, who has dementia, performing the song with her carer went viral in December last year.
The pair, who both live in Edinburgh, have now recorded an official single to raise money for dementia charities.
Ahead of worldwide names Ed Sheeran and James Blunt, the single is climbing up the download charts.
Video credit: Jamie Lee Morley
-
17 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-51156581/chart-success-for-edinburgh-dementia-patient-and-carerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window