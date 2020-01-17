Chart success for dementia patient and care worker

Video

When Margaret Mackie, 83, and Jamie Lee Morley, 31, sang Frank Sinatra's My Way at a Christmas party, they had no idea they would make it into the charts.

The video of Ms Mackie, who has dementia, performing the song with her carer went viral in December last year.

The pair, who both live in Edinburgh, have now recorded an official single to raise money for dementia charities.

Ahead of worldwide names Ed Sheeran and James Blunt, the single is climbing up the download charts.

Video credit: Jamie Lee Morley