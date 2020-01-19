Senior SNP MSP calls for independence 'consultative vote'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Senior SNP MSP Alex Neil calls for independence 'consultative vote'
Former SNP minister Alex Neil says Holyrood could hold its own "consultative" independence referendum, if such a vote were considered legal.
Mr Neil said a pro-independence result would put huge political pressure on the UK government, which has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's request for another vote.
Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland, he dismissed suggestions it would be widely boycotted by pro-union voters.
-
19 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-51168605/senior-snp-msp-alex-neil-calls-for-independence-consultative-voteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window