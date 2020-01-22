Media player
Celtic match to mark 1970 Fraserburgh lifeboat disaster
Celtic are to take part in a match to mark the Fraserburgh lifeboat disaster in which five men died - half a century after a similar game was held.
The lifeboat was overturned by a freak wave in 1970 while escorting a fishing vessel to safety.
The original fundraiser took place three months after the tragedy.
22 Jan 2020
